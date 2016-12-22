The TNM Super League title has reached a critical stage and no team can afford to drop points.

With only two weekends to go before winding up the 2016/17 soccer season, Silver Strikers Coach Lovemore Fazili says he is not giving up on winning the league title and has promised surprises.

The Bankers travel to Blantyre where they will face sixth placed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at the Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The Bankers are currently on third position with 53 points two behind frontliners Kamuzu Barracks.

Despite facing one of the soccer power houses on the domestic scene who are also forcing themselves to penetrate into the top four, Fazili is confident a ‘late push to the title is possible’.

Fazili said his side will be inspired by the return of some of its key players who have been on the side show in the second round due to injuries and these include Duncan Nyoni and Captain Lucky Malata.

“Duncan Nyoni and others who have been struggling with injuries are back with us including our Captain Lucky Malata who is doing fine and with their presence together with the rest of the team members, everything is possible” said Fazili on Thursday.

Fazili however had a word to people who are not giving his side a chance of clinching the title.

“My plea to all soccer lovers in the country is just they hold on until the 31st of December when we are expected to wind up the league,” said Fazili.

Leaders Kamuzu Barracks will be heading to Northern Region to face relegation threatened and wounded Karonga United who need to win at all cost to increase their survival chances.

On the other hand, the soldiers also need to win to widen their leading gap further from second placed Nyasa Big Bullets who are trailling behind with a single point.

Karonga United Coach Oscar Kaunda who was ropped in towards the end of the second round to serve the team from the jaws of relegation says his players are ready to ‘sweat blood’ and die in the field of play to bag in three points.

This is Karonga’s last game of the season and a loss will automatically mean they will be heading back to the second tier thus the Northern Region Football League.

“We are very much prepared for our final game against K.B which we need to win at all cost. We have talked to the players that its now or never, they need to fight with all their hearts, mind, body and soul,” said Kaunda.

He also added that the players will be inspired by vocal support as they have hired lorries to ferry Karonga fans to Mzuzu.

There is also K2 Million at stake for the players to share if they beat K.B and survive in the league.

“I am happy and we are encouraged that people are still rallying behind us and giving the much needed support,” Kaunda lamented.

The action packed weekend continues on Saturday with defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets dating Civo United who have had the worst season ever in their history.

Civo are on position 15 and need to win a single game to make a tie with Wizards FC and Karonga on 27 [hoping the two loses] since they will be giftd three points from MTV Max Bullets who relieved themselves.

Fourth placed Blue Eagles will sort each other out with Mafco FC who are on position five and the two have 51 and 50 points respectively.

Sponsors ‘impressed’

Meanwhile, sponsors of the league Telecom Networks Malawi through their Senior Manager (Business) Limbani Nsapato said they are impressed with the competition witnessed this season.

Hre told the media this week that their objective of ensuring stiff competition has been achieved.

Nsapato assured the soccer fraternity that their company will be present almost at all the venues the final and decisive matches will be played.

Below is the full fixture for Week 33 and log standings as of week 32.

Fixtures:

Friday 23/12/16

-Karonga v Kamuzu Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

-Nyasa Big Bullets v Civo United at Kamuzu Stadium.

-Red Lions v Wizards FC at Zomba Community Centre Ground.

Saturday: 24/12/16

-Blue Eagles v Mafco FC at Nankhaka.

-Be Forward v Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

-Moyale v Epac FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

-Max Bullets v Civo United (TBA).

