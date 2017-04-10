Moyale Barracks and Flames striker Gastin Simkonda has contradicted his coach Charles Kamanga on his fitness ahead of the 2017 TNM Super League kick off.

Kamanga told MIJ FM sports programme Nkhani Zamasewero yesterday that they would miss Simkonda’s services for the entire 2017 season due to the injuries he sustained in a road accident in Mzimba last month alongside team-mates Crispin Fukizi, Boy Boy Chima and Lovemore Mitengo.

The interim coach said Fukizi will be out for six months while the other two will bounce back to action in a month.

However, Simkonda, told The Nation yesterday that such details would only come to light after his doctor assesses his shoulder injury in the next four weeks.

“Of course, I might miss a number of games at the start of the 2017 season. But to say that I would be out for the entire season would not be realistic because my doctor is yet to assess the gravity of my injury in relation to my soccer career,” he said.

“I will go for a check-up four weeks from now and that is when I will know.”

Simkonda dislocated his right shoulder in the accident.

Moyale general secretary Captain Precious Gausi said he was yet to get in touch with the players.

“But if it is true then it is a major setback because these [Simkonda and Fukizi] are our key players. Nevertheless, we will find suitable replacements for them and our supporters should not worry,” he said.

The four players got injured after a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Toyota Land Cruiser, which they were travelling in, overturned twice. n