As the world celebrates Christmas today, Malawian sports personalities both local and foreign-based have planned to spend the day in various ways.

Nation on Sunday caught up with some athletes and here is how they have lined up their activities today.

Upon his arrival at Chileka Airport in Blantyre on Thursday, South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Bidvest Wits, diminutive striker Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango said he would like to give his parents a special treat on Christmas.

“I have called my mum in Rumphi to come to Blantyre. I would like to be with her on Christmas Day to appreciate her love for me,” he said.

South Africa-based boxer Isaac ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba said: “After undergoing a successful three-hour elbow surgery in New York, United States of America [USA] on Tuesday, all I am thinking about now are surgeries.

Netball export Mwawi Kumwenda, who has just switched from New Zealand club Mainland Tactix to Australian side Melbourne Vixens, said she will go to Brisbane to chat with friends.

“I will spend Christmas Day in Brisbane, where I will go partying with my new and old friends here in Australia,” she said.

Another Malawi Queens’ shooter Joyce Mvula, who has just landed an opportunity to play professional netball in England for Manchester Thunder early 2017, said she will be praising the Almighty God at St Ignatius Catholic Church in Lilongwe.

“I will be at church the whole day on Christmas,” Mvula said.

As for Queens’ and Tigresses goal attacker Sindi Simtowe-Msowoya, the celebration of the day will be two-fold; she will go to Church of Christ with her husband Ardron in the morning before hosting a get-together in the afternoon.

“Since December 25 is on Sunday this year, I will go to church in the morning to thank God for taking good care of me,” Simtowe-Msowoya said.

Mafco FC star Richard Mbulu, who is the current leading scorer in the TNM Super League, says he will spend this day in a unique way.

“I am going to Livingstonia Beach in Senga-Bay to celebrate with my wife Martha at the lake alongside some of my teammates,” he said.

Lawn tennis whizkid Chisomo Lumeta, who is based in the USA on a tennis scholarship, said: “I will just be chilling with friends.” n