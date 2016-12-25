Blantyre based man Alick Mwale on Thursday walked away with goods amounting to over K1 million in ongoing Standard Bank Cash Back promotions.Mwale who works at Malawi Revenue Authority won a free shopping for a minute at Game stores in Blantyre after using his visa card

Standard Bank Malawi has raised the festive season excitement tempo by launching an inclusive VISA debit card promotion that aims to encourage Malawians to go smart when shopping by using their ATM cards.

“I’m very excited because I wasn’t expecting this from Standard Bank, I just came for usual shopping I was told to wait until the bank conducts a mini raffle draw,” said Mwale who got three smart Samsung television.

Similar free shopping was done in Mzuzu PEP store and Lilongwe Chipiku

Standard Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking Dr Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika said the promotion, dubbed #Cashback aims to give the bank’s customers an opportunity to maximize the use of their VISA debit card when shopping during Christmas, New Year and beyond.

Chaika said the bank was overwhelmed with the response from customers since the launch of the promotion.

She said it is open to customers of other banks who hold VISA debit cards as long as they swipe them on Standard Bank Point of Sale (POS) devices available in Malawi’s leading retailers.

“This promotion is a continuation of our bank’s effort to deliver convenience, unparalleled security and comfort to our customers and those of other banks holding VISA ATM cards. No need to move around with bulk cash this Christmas,” she said.

The promotion will see customers who use VISA cards at Game, Chipiku, Superior and Shoprite winning K100,000 worth of shopping every week until February, including surprise “trolley-dash” wins on random weeks.

The promotionwhich started on December 15,2016 will run up to February 5,2017