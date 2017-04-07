Super League Association of Malawi (Sulom) executive committee member Alfred Lungu has resigned to take up the post of chairperson at the newly-formed Players Association of Malawi.

Lungu’s appointment comes after Sulom also lost vice-president Daud Suleman, who was elected Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive member recently.

In his resignation letter Lungu said he could not hold both position due to conflict of interest.

“This is a newly formed association and will be responsible for players’ welfare issues. By virtue of being a member of Players Association of Malawi, I am not supposed to be an affiliate [of FAM] at the same time.

“It is for this reason that I resign as a Sulom [Super League of Malawi] executive member and serve as chairperson of Players Association of Malawi.

“Let me thank you for the good leadership. I have gained a lot from you. Please relay my best wishes to the entire team. I wish you all the best and keep the good job,” reads Lungu’s resignation letter.

Other members of the Players Welfare Association are vice-chairperson Mabvuto Misi, members Titha Mandiza, Sungeni Msiska, Chiku Kanyenda. Jimmy Zakazaka, Russell Mwafulirwa, Hellings Mwakasungula, Trouble Kalua, Cosmas Luwanika and Ernest Mangani.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said they had accepted Lungu’s resignation.

“The good thing is that he will still be serving for the same cause—development of football in the country. We wish him all the best. We will of course be working together with him as Players Association of Malawi.”

Both vice-president and executive committee member position will be filled at the next general assembly, according to Banda.

“We will hold the annual general meeting once funds are available and all vacancies will be filled as per Sulom constitution,” he said. 