SuperSport International (Pty) Limited has extended broadcasting rights deal with the English Premier League (EPL) until 2022. The development follows a competitive open tender process.

According to a press release from SuperSport, its current contract with the Premier League ends in May 2019. The award of rights is for the broadcast territory of sub- Saharan Africa.

SuperSport will broadcast all 380 Premier League matches per season live on all distribution systems, including television, internet and mobile.

Gideon Khobane, chief executive officer of SuperSport, expressed his delight at the award of the rights, saying: “SuperSport is proud to have been a partner of the Premier League since its inception 25 years ago and we know our customers love this league.

“We’re delighted to continue this partnership for a further five years, as a sign of our commitment to continue to provide our loyal DStv and GOtv customers throughout the continent with the best sporting action from around the world.”

On his part, EPL executive chairperson Richard Scudamore said: “We are extremely pleased that SuperSport—our longest serving international partner—has again invested in the rights to broadcast the Premier League and will remain with us until the end of the 2021/22 season.

“Under the new agreement, we look forward to enhanced broadcast and promotional commitments, as well as access to an expansive network of Naspers companies to further develop our presence across Africa. Through their high-quality broadcast and digital platforms, I am confident that over the next five years SuperSport will make the best EPL content available to our many passionate fans across the region.”

The EPL is home to some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world.

The league and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world.