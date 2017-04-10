Suspected-Congolese serial killer arrested for terrorizing Dzaleka refugees camp

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in Dowa, have finally arrested a 22-yearold Congolese national Patrick Byigaza, who is suspected of being one of the serial killers that have been terrorizing Dzaleka refugee camp in recent months.

The arrest comes barely a week after a Rwandan national, 47-year old Bavumiragira Deogratias, escaped death and was admitted to Francisco Palau Community Hospital (Mtengo wa Nthenga Mission Hospital) in the district. Deogratias was attacked while sleeping in his hut at the camp, and reported to police that the alleged killers broke into his dwelling place around midnight wherein they tied and strangled him.

Dowa Police Station spokesperson Richard Kaponda told The Maravi Post on Friday said during the attack Byigaza also removed part of Deogratias’s ear. The police publicist added that Deogratia, has since been discharged from the hospital current recovering at the camp.

The police publicist said the suspect went into hiding at area 23 in Lilongwe, where he took refuge with his relatives.

“The suspect has been charged with the offence of grievous harm contrary to section 238 of the Penal Code, and he will appear in court soon after the completion of the investigations”, Kaponda said.

The suspect who was a resident at Dzaleka Refugee camp, hails from South Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo.