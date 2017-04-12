Malawi’ s women football star based in Sweden, Tabitha Chawinga continues to shine brighter after inspiring Kvarnsvedens IK to a 3-1 victory over Sundsvall FC in their final friendly ahead of next week’s league kickoff.

Chawinga scored the first and last goal while Lara Iquster got the other goal for Kvarnsvedens to record an away goal according to a local newspaper.

The former DD Sunshine also netted four goals which helped her team to a 6-5 win over Kristiansted to reach the semi-finals of the Swedish Cup.

She said the brace had helped her tune up ahead of the league kickoff next week.

“I am now ready for the league. The games have helped me to boost my fitness levels and I can’t wait to start the league on a high. She also disclosed that the pre-season had helped her try different combinations.

“We have been changing positions during the pre-season games and I am able to play in defence as well. This means that we attack as a team and defend as a team,”she said.

In another development Malawi national football team captain Chisomo Kadzitsonga’s team Altera Porta beat FC/SV Magdalensberg 2-0 inthe Frauen 2 Liga in Austria. Altera Porta are on position four with 29 points from 14 games.

