Tanzania government is alleged to have deployed eight spies to Malawi to investigate if the country is developing nuclear weapons from uranium at Kayerekera mine site in Karonga district.

The allegation comes after the arrest of eight Tanzanian nationals near the second gate of Kayerekera mine site on Wednesday last week.

According to Security sources , some of the arrested had suspicious divices such as heavy camera.

Apart from having suspicious divices, Malawi security department suspect that some of the arrested are Tanzanian professional investigators.

“The question is why visiting Kayerekera Uranium mine site out of different structures here in the district, and the other thing is that the group are failing to disclose the reason behind their coming,” said our source.

It is alleged that the Tanzanian government is frustrated with Malawi position of being unshaken with the issue of Lake Malawi border dispute between the two neighboring countries.

“It seems the Tanzanian government think that Malawi is preparing something big and it is trying its best to be alerted,” added our source.

Among the Malawi security personnel who took part on the arrest of eight Tanzanian nationals include Bob Mtekama who was trained by FBI.

However, Karonga deputy police spokesperson George Mlewa dismiss the allegation when contacted.

“While our investigation are underway on the matter, I can tell you that we don’t have such information so far those are just mare rumors,” said Mlewa.

Police said villagers at Kayuni village were suprised to see the Tanzanians loitering around the mine.

“When they asked them what they wanted at the mine, they failed to give convincing answers,” said Mlewa.

He said this is when the villagers’ suspicion grew and called the police who swiftly came and arrested the eight foreigners.

“They might have sinister plans,” said Mlewa.

He said the eight would appear before the court where they are expected to answer criminal tresspassing case.

The mine is currently closed.

Recently, a group of University students from Tanzania under Moravian Church were also blocked to visit the mine site.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been transferred to Mzuzu prison on remand.

