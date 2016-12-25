



President Peter Mutharika has broken the records to become the first head of state to host children from all the districts in the Northern Region to a X-mas party.

On Wednesday, President Mutharika and the First Lady invited over 2, 000 kids most of them from nursery and Sunday schools to a luncheon at the State Lodge in Mzuzu.





Speaking at the luncheon, President Mutharika had this to say: “This was a third children’s party we are hosting since I assumed the Presidency. Previous events were held in Lilongwe in 2014 and Blantyre last year.

“Each and everyone one of us still has fresh memories on how Christmas parties communicated a deeper and profound meaning of the birth and life of Jesus Christ during our childhood. “It is within the same context that the First Lady and I spent precious moments sharing a range of Christmas rituals with our little ones in a bid to impart lasting memories on them for the entirety of their lifetime. “In Mzuzu we experienced joy and gratification to see our children enjoying the event for as long as it progressed. “Their fun was concurrently a lesson to all of us grownups in attendance. We have learnt how to smile and appreciate a joyful moment as it lasts without worrying about yesterday and tomorrow. “Let us always learn a thing or two about life from the sincerity of the young ones.To all children of Malawi I say, Merry Christmas and a Happy new year!!.”

Related