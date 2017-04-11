Three belts are up for grabs at the 2017 Malawi Boxing Association (Maba) National Championship to take place at Riverside Motel in Salima from April 29-30.

The three belts are for super featherweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight.

Maba president Justice Katika said Wilson Masamba will face Malani Kayuni for the super featherweight title; Chimwemwe Chiotcha will take on Juma Jack for the super middleweight belt while Limbani Lano will exchange punches with Mussa Ajubu for the light heavyweight belt.

“Apart from the belts, the winners of the 12-round bouts will receive K250 000 each while losers will get K200 000. We expect these bouts to prepare our boxers for international fights,” he said.

Amateur bouts involving boxers from the country’s three regions will also be on the table

“The first day will be for professional bouts while the second day has been dedicated to amateur fights. We have allocated K300 000 for champions in the amateur category,” he explained.

Maba Northern chapter chairperson Stewart Moyo challenged that they will secure good boxers for the tournament.

Masamba and Kayuni thanked Maba for organising the bouts.

“I am training hard so that I should silence my opponent,” Masamba said.