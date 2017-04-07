Flames assistant coach Gerald Phiri has added three more players to the squad that is preparing for the 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) preliminary qualifiers against Madagascar.

The three are unattached former South Africa-based forward Robin Ngalande and Kamuzu Barracks duo of Pempho Kansichili and Manase Chiyesa

Ngalande will be making a return to the Flames after over a year without playing competitive football.

Phiri said the door was still open for additions to the squad.

Team manager Peter Mponda said Chiyesa has replaced injured Be Forward Wanderers striker Peter Wadabwa.

“As for Ngalande, he was left out as we were not sure of his status.

“As you are aware, Chan is for local players only. We have now established that he is unattached hence eligible to play in the competitions,” he said.

The Flames will face Madagascar away in Antananarivo on April 23 in the first leg while the return leg is slated for April 29 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. 