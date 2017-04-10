Public Affairs Committee (PAC) spokesperson Father Peter Mulomole had his offices at Zomba Diocese Research and Development invaded by thugs who went away with K2.5 million in cash and computers.

The thugs attacked the office after the spokesman of a quasi-religious body and governance watchdog had together with members of PAC delivered a statement at news conference that poorly rated the administration of President Peter Mutharika and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying it has failed to govern the country.

Observers feel the attack on Mulomole’s office is just to create fear and panic to the PAC members.

Fr Mulomole said a group of 10 thugs tied a guard and demanded money and computers.

“My laptop is safe because I don’t keep it in the office,” said Fr Mulomole.

He, however, said he could not speculate on the attack, saying police will do their job.

In the statement released on Thursday, PAC said the country was currently experiencing mediocrity as poverty levels have been deeply entrenched among ordinary citizens.

The grouping said during the past three years, the DPP administration has failed to fulfil its own manifesto, citing what it described as deep-rooted corruption, fraud and selective justice.

“After a careful examination on incidents of corruption, we note that the DPP administration has been greatly characterised by corrupt practices, financial indiscipline and selective justice,” said PAC chairperson the Reverend Felix Chingota during the conference attended by the body’s board of trustees, executive committee and representatives of affiliates.

He also noted that the DPP continues to embark on selective justice as those who are within and close to the system do not face the wrath of the law.

“This may lead people to conclude that those in leadership especially in the higher echelons of the administration also benefit from the questionable deals that have been revealed to date,” he said.

Chingota said PAC was aware that the lack of legal enforcement in the country was a perennial problem especially where the “big fishes” were directly or indirectly involved.

He said: “Corruption and lack of leadership continue to derail development of our country. Time has come to peacefully and decisively act in favour of change for result-oriented and transformative leadership.

“The mediocrity we experience today will not improve the lives of Malawians and the nation needs to wake up to the call.”

PAC would be holding the Sixth All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference in May this year where it will ask Malawians to decide the next action as regards the future of the nation.

