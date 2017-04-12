Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has donated K2.5 million to the second year Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students at the College of Medicine to enable them undergo clinical practicals.

The 87 students will this August start their clinical practical at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe and needs medical kits to necessitate their the practical

Speaking during the cheque presentation, TNM’s Human Resource Manager Mike Butao said the support is an acknowledgement of the important role that these students will play in the country after undergoing the practical

‘As a truly Malawian company we felt obliged to supporting these students for the smooth running of their studies which at the end will have greater impact in well-being of Malawi as the country,” said Butao.

Butao said TNM was moved by student’s initiative of trying to raise money for them through providing health checks to the public and as a Malawian brand felt necessary to complement their efforts.

“We as a Malawian brand we felt that we should help our future doctors and as part our health and well-being campaign among our staff, we were thrilled to have them here providing health checks as part of their initiative to raise funds for their practicals,” he said

In his remarks Chairperson of the students Mackson Zephaniah thanked TNM for the contribution towards their studies.

“We are very grateful to TNM for this donation, when we wrote them a proposal we did not expect to get this much from them in exchange for the services we provided. This is a big surprise to us and we are happy,”Zephaniah said

The medical kits that are required consist of Stethoscope, BP cuff, Patella hammer and Tuning Fork among others and it cost K65, 000 per student.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :