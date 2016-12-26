Interim chairman for Transformation Alliance (TA) Moses Kunkuyu is currently in Accra, Ghana courting that country’s political groupings.

TA’s spokesperson, Leonard Chimbanga confirmed the trip but could not divulge more details.

“It’s true he has flown out. I saw him off but let me give details of the trip at an opportune time,” said Chimbanga while keeping a tight lid on who Kunkuyu is meeting on his globe-trotting.

But Nyasa Times understands the TA leader has lined up strategic networking meetings with political movements and other stakeholders including youth groups in Ghana and South Africa.

Kunkuyu has travelled to Ghana twice in the recent past and his activity on Facebook reveals he is in friendship with a number of youthful ministers and politicians from countries across the continent including Ghana, Botswana and Mozambique.

While in Ghana he is expected to address a meeting in Accra on request from some political grouping in that country and also to establish working relationships.

Ghana and Gambia recently held elections that saw the incumbent presidents losing the presidential mantle to opposition candidates while South Africa is one of the countries with the most politically active youths.

TA was established in August this year with a strong push towards complete overhaul of Malawi’s political system.

The movement believes the current systems breeds ‘presidential thieves’ while cursing the majority poor to abject poverty. The grouping also preaches the grooming of young leaders for sustainable Malawi.

