The Boxing Day ‘Trumpet of a prophet’ prayer event has been moved from the Kamuzu Institute for Youth to Bingu International Conference Cenre in Lilongwe.

According to Ambassadors for Christ Ministries (ACM) senior prophet Justice Hara, the event was scheduled for evening but now will take place in the afternoon from 1:00pm to 8:00pm.

Hara said the main guest will be South African based Malawian famous prophet Major 1 Shephered Bushiri.

Hara said Majo1 Bushiri and himself are ready to minister to worshippers “under the heavy anointing and peoples lives will never be the same.”

Meanwile, Hara also disclosed that the Cross Over Night on New Year’s eve will also be held at BICC from 7PM on December 31, 2016.

