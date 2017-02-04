A government labour officer has said industrial strikes are on the rise because employees are not happy that empoyers do not remit to pension fund managers deducted money.

Blantyre District Labour Officer Frank Adini said his office is receiving numerous complaints on the matter.

“This is fueling the current spate of industrial strikes,” he said.

Workers at Fattani Offset Printers this week went on strike to force management remit deducted pension contributions to pension fund managers.

Failure to remit the money to fund managers means employees cannot access their pensions once they leave their job.

“Actually my office is overwhelmed with these complaints, every week we have numerous of them here in Blantyre,” he said. It is mandatory for employees to be on pension scheme in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :