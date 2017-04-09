Malawi Police in Chikwawa are hunting a husband who attempted to do a ceaserian operation on his pregnant wife in chief Ngabu’s area and has left a wide knife wound in the abdomen.

District Health Officer for Chikhwawa Amber Majid confirmed the incident.

He said when labour pains started at their home, the husband tried to open the abdomen in what he said he wanted to do a ceaserian operation.

However, the woman gave birth naturally but lost a lot of blood due to the wound on the abdomen.

Majid said both the baby and the woman are in stable condition as health personnel are now dealing with the big wound in the abdomen.

Police officer in charge for Chikhwawa Davie Chingwalu said the station has received the complaint from the hospital.

“We are indeed looking for this man,” he said.

It is not yet known why the man decided to do the weird operation on his pregnant wife.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :