WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)- The United States of America (USA) government has withdrawn funding for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), an agency that promotes family planning through reproduction health care in more than 150 countries, including Malawi.

This is the first of the promised cuts to US financial contributions to the UN by the Trump administration.

The State Department statement released on Monday, highlights that the decision was in line with a Presidential directive from January, and a provision called the “Kemp-Kasten Amendment”.

This also fulfills President Trump’s reinstatement of a ban on US funding of any international organization that provided numerous kinds of abortion services or advice.

According to BBC, the determination of the US State Department was made based on the fact that China’s family planning policies still involve the use of coercive abortion and involuntary sterilization.

It further adds that UNFPA partners on family planning activities with the Chinese government agency and were responsible for coercive policies.

But UNFPA has disputed the claims as erroneous and the agency argues that its work promotes the right of individuals and couples to make their own decisions, free of coercion or discrimination.

The agency, therefore, regrets the US decision saying it had not broken any law in the manner the US government is alleging.

The withdrawn funds totals about US$32.5 from the 2017 financial year. This leaves developing nations, including Malawi, to consider other sources of funding.

This will be a blow in the promotion of safe reproductive services among the youths, which was trying to contain the escalation of early pregnancies among others.

But research expert from University of Malawi at College of Medicine, Dr. Chisale Mhango said that despite the US funds withdraw, other nations will support the services, including safe abortion, which being championed across Africa for the welfare of women and girls.