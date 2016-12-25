VACANCIES

COCKPIT LOUNGE, a unique and high end entertainment facility located at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe calls for applications from suitably qualified and experienced Malawians to fill the following positions;

1. Stock Controller

– Diploma in Procurement and Supply chain Management or equivalent

– 2 years post qualification experience in the beverages industry

2. Bar Tenders (2)

– A Full MSCE with Credit passes in English and Mathematics

– Knowledge of POS payment system

– Excellent interpersonal skills

– 1 – 2 years experience in a similar role

Those with qualifications in Food and Beverage will have an added advantage

3. Waiters/Waitresses

– A Full MSCE with Credit passes in English and Mathematics

– Excellent interpersonal skills

– 1 – 2 years experience in a similar role

3. Club Marshalls (Security Officers)

– MSCE

– Physically fit

– Must be 1.7m tall and above



Applications with detailed CV, Contact phone numbers and three traceable referees must be forwarded to the following email address or by hand by Friday 23rd December, 2016.

The Director of Operations

Cockpit Entertainment Ltd

Golden Peacock Hotel Complex

Lilongwe

Email: clubcockpitmw@gmail.com

Indicate on the envelope the position being applied for. Waiters and waitress are encouraged to include a recent photo in the application.

