Vice President SaulosChilima has said Malawians deserve development and that it is the responsibility of all citizens to ensure that this is achieved in 2017.

He said this in his Christmas message released by his press office on Saturday December 24.

“As a nation, we all yearn for development, which is, just like the10 biblical Commandments, not a multiple choice exercise. As we celebrate Christmas with humble hearts, let us prepare for the dawn of the year 2017 with positive thoughts of optimism by embracing the three development pillars of Patriotism, Hardwork and Integrity as advanced and championed by our President and leader, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika,” reads the statement.

In the statement, Chilima has appealed for people to reflect and realise that change will not come if people continue doingthings the same way over and over again.

“We cannot predict with absolute certainty what the New Year will bring, but if it brings with it challenges we have faced in the past, it will find a resolved man in our President who is prepared to venture into the unchartered terrain and prove to the world that the mind of the master is the master of his mind,” further reads the statement.

On reforms, the Vice President has urged all those in leadership positions to focus on bringing about a positive change that will impact on the 17 million Malawians.

“To those of us tasked to steer reforms, our choice of whether to manage our time and resources, produce quality reports or diligently follow through all quality control measures in our work places, will determine the speed at which transformation takes place”.

Chilima’s statement concludes with a biblical but political story of the gateman at King George’s palace.

“As the gateman at King George’s palace in 1939 responded to the King as he reached out to him asking for his torch before setting out into the dark, I echo the same and say ” Go out into the darkness and put your hand of God; that shall be to you, better than light and safer than the unknown way”.

