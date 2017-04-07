Rehabilitation of Jalawe Bridge on M1 Road, which was destroyed by heavy rains three days ago, suffered a nightly setback when another downpour washed away all the gravel a contractor had put on the site.

The damage prevented scores of vehicles from crossing the section earlier fixed by a contractor.

In the lengthy queue was the convoy of Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who had used a helicopter on his way back from Karonga where he visited communities hit by floods on Wednesday.

The motorcade came to a standstill around 5pm, but spent all night at the shattered section as heavy rains swept the section under rehabilitation.

The road had not been repaired when the convoy u-turned to use the bumpy Chiweta-Ntchenachena-Mzokoto earth road.

Stranded travellers decried shoddy rehabilitation of the road when it suffered a similar tragedy on January 3 2017.

“This is the most reliable road in the Northern Region, the most important transport corridor for our economy which relies on imports and exports through this neglected section. Our leaders are not getting the priorities right,” said businessperson Jane Njawala.

Some travellers spent a night without food while truck drivers were seen preparing food at night.

Minibus operators cashed in on the tragedy by charging more.

In an interview, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said the Malawi Defence Force would fix the road. 