A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the future of Be Forward Wanderers Nigerian players —winger Adekola Ayinla and striker Ebuka Ozochukwu— who have since returned to Lagos following the expiry of their six-month loan deals.

Ayinla did not get a run while Ozochukwu made one appearance against Kamuzu Barracks in a TNM Super League match in Lilongwe which the Nomads lost 2-1.

The Nomads general secretary Mike Butao could not say whether the duo will be offered permanent contracts.





“Their loan contracts are coming to an end, so they have to go back. It is sad that their contracts are expiring just when they were starting to come good towards the end of the season.

“Anyway, we will meet for a review of the season and look at the coaches’ [Yasin Osman and Bob Mpinganjira] recommendations. If they [players] are in the coaches’ plans then we will recall them,” said Butao.

However, the Nomads GS described the situation as a bit tricky as the coaches’ contracts are also coming to an end at the end of the season.

“So, we will need to review that first before we address the issue of players.”

On his part, Osman said: “They are both okay, but not better than our own players. They are at the same level with the local players, but we will sit down with the executive committee to give our position about them and then a determination can be made from there.”

Nigerian legend Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, who is the agent for the two players, said he was yet to get communication from the Nomads regarding the future of his clients.

“I haven’t spoken to Mike [Butao] yet as to whether he will offer them permanent deals, but if they are not ready to keep them then it is unfortunate because it means they are not able to pick out a good player when they see one,” he said through WhatsApp. n