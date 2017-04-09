Mafco FC produced an electric first-half display to dismantle Be Forward Wanderers 3-0 in a pre-season friendly encounter on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Salima based soldiers took advantage of Wanderers defence error to race clear and lift a composed finish over Richard Chipuwa after 11 minutes, and they were at it again a few minutes into second half kick-off.

The soldiers were simply untouchable from back to front in a magnificent first 45 minutes that revived memories of their finest days.

They showed pace, skill, pressed Wanderers into submission and probed weaknesses ruthlessly in the manner of a team at the top of its game.

The Nomads fans, who came in their large numbers to cheer their side looked frustrated, left Kamuzu Stadium scratching their heads in disbelief, as this was the first defeat of their team in pre-season games.

Previously, the Nomads had won their five matches against Nyasa Big Bullets, Kamuzu Barracks, Silver Strikers, Lake Valley and Premier Bet Wizards.

This was as complete Mafco performance as they have delivered for some time. Now can they build on the platform laid by this brilliant 90 minutes?

The Nomads coach Yasin Osman started with his strong squad in the first half featuring the likes of Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo jnr, Yamikani Chester, Ishmael Thindwa, Francis Mulimbika, Foster Namwela, Mike Kaziputa and Lucky Malata.

However, in the second half, he substutued almost seven players to give chance to others like Kondwani Lufeyo, Ernest Tambe, Rafiq Mussa, Rafiq Namwela, Ibrahim Sadiq, Jimmy Zakazaka, Khumbo Ng’ambi to show their skills.

After the last whistle, Wanderers coach Yasin Osman said: “I think that we didn’t have the right attitude from the first minute.

“After today we are thinking we must work a lot because we have the best squad in the country and we need to avoid mistakes of losing with such a margin . It is always a team problem rather than individuals, When nothing works it is very hard for a player to play well.

“I don’t want to talk about the mistakes made by indivudal players . It is not right for the player. We win and lose as a team. If someone thinks this team is ready to fight, I think we must wait to improve a lot to come back a great team on the pitch, not just on paper.

“We have not got the balance and now is the moment to consider everything. It is incredible to concede three goals. We must have last season present in our mind to not repeat the mistakes. We must reflect a lot to find very soon the right way.”

Mafco coach Temwa Msuku said: “It was an outstanding team performance. We played with spirit and collective pace and movement, always in a positive and committed team way.

“Our defenders have done extremely well. You cannot say one player was not at the right level from the goalkeeper, defence, midfield and striking force.

“Ideally you want the perfect game and you never get it. We got nearly the perfect first half and that is not bad. Today we had a good performance.”

