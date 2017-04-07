Be Forward Wanderers have intensified their preparations ahead of the 2017 TNM Super League season, as they are scheduled to play Mafco FC in a pre-season encounter on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Wanderers Team Manager Steven Madeira has confirmed about the game.

Madeira said they want their side to be fully fit before the league kicks-Off.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned ahead of the new season. Our aim is to make our squad gel well before the League kick-offs. We have roped in new faces, and we feel this is the right time to organize such friendlies to access them,” he said.

The Nomads have managed to bring in Silver Strikers central defender Lucky Malata, Azam Tigers versatile midfielder Yamikani Chester, Under-20 rookies like Precious Sambani and Madinga.

Meanwhile, in all their pre-season matches which they have played so far, the Nomads have maintained a clean sheet.

They kicked-off their pre-season match with Lake Valley, where they won 3-0. They also defeated Premier Bet Wizards 3-0 before clipping Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in the Wafa-Wafa Bonanza.

Wanderers also managed to beat Kamuzu Barracks 2-0, before registering another 2-1 victory against Silver Strikers.

On gate charges, open stands spectators will pay K500.00, while for Covered Stands and MBC people will be required to pay K1000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :