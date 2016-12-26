The sky might have fallen on Civo United last Friday when they were relegated to the second-tier league, but they have vowed to bounce back into the top-flight TNM Super League next season.

The Civil Servants’ fate was sealed following their 1-0 loss to Nyasa Big Bullets, ending their 30-year romance with the local elite league dating back to 1986.

There were tears of despair as Civo players failed to come to terms with the painful reality that they will now be playing in the Chipiku Central Region Football Association League (CRFA) Premier League.

However, their vice-general secretary Ronald Chiwaula yesterday said they have accepted their fate.

“We cannot live in denial forever. It is now time to pick ourselves up and move on.

“We will sit down as an executive committee to strategise on the way forward and review on where we went wrong. As an executive, we do not regret whatever decision we made in an attempt to remain afloat.

“What happened is part of the game. It happened to Newcastle United in England and it can happen to any team, but we will bounce back,” he said.

Another relegated side Karonga United said they tried their best, but sadly could not avoid the chop.

The club’s chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda said the solace is that their reserve side Kaporo United, is on the verge of earning promotion to the Super League.

“Our reserve side is currently tied at the top of the Simama Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Premier League with Chitipa, but to our credit, we have a better goal difference. So, we will try all we can to win our remaining game and that will be a perfect solace,” he said. n