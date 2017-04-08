Nyasa Music Awards list of nominees for different categories released by organizers which has seen Zain Challe (Mitchell Chiumia) , Tay Grin (Limbani Kalirani) and Dan Lu (Dan Lufani) dominatin across the major categories.

The categories include Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best R and B Artist, Best Gospel Artist, Best Newcomer, Best Reggae Artist, Best Secular Artist, Best Producer, Best Acoustic Artist, Best Male artist, Best Female Artist, Best Radio DJ, Best Afro Pop and Best Duo/Group.

According to Chifundo Maganga, one of the officials of Nyasa Music Awards,the list of the nominess was compiled by a committee.

which has “experts.’

Maganga said voting will be done via SMS.

In the Best Music Video category, the nominated ones include Chipapapa by Tay Grin featuring 2Baba, Single Tonight by Zani Challe feat Pato Rankin, Levels by Malinga Mafia feat various artists and Sweet Banana by Dan Lu feat Nigeria’s Kcee.

In Best Single Category there is Mdidi by Faith Mussa, Kanda by Tay Grin feat Sonye, Mwini Zinthu by Blaze feat Ril B and Zani Challe’s Single Tonight.

Those nominated in Best Live Act include Tay Grin, Theo Thompson, Black Missionaries and Faith Mussa while the Best Club DJ category has DJs Nathan Tunes, Flame, Ruebie and Maya. In the Radio DJ category there is Randy Martins, Kenny Klips, Joy Nathu and Panther Rix.

Best Duo/Group Category has the Black Missionaries, Great Angels Choir, Street Fame and Home Grown African (HGA). Piksy, Dan Lu, Sir Patrick and Hilco have been nominated in the Best Afro Pop Category.

Best Female Artist category has Zani Challe, Bianca, Sangie and Miracle Chinga. Whereas, the Best Male Artist list has Tay Grin, Patience Namadingo, Theo Thompson and Gwamba.

The nominees in the category of Best Acoustic Artist are Patience Namadingo, Malala, Faith Mussa and Agorosso whereas the Best Producer Category has BFB, DJ Sley Sonye and Dare Devils. The Best Secular Artist Category has Lucius Banda, Skeffa Chimoto, Lulu and Smacks.

Stitch Fray, Anthony Makondetsa, Trumale and King Chambiecco have been nominated in the Best Reggae Category. Those in Best Newcomer Category are Purple C, Charisma Tsar Leo and Ril B.

Nominees in the Best Gospel Artist are Faith Mussa, Suffix, Gwamba and Patience Namadingo. Best R and B Artist Category has Kelvin Sings, Bucci, Kelly Kay and Theo Thompson. Best Hip Hop Artist nominees are Gwamba, Suffix, Martse and Fredokiss.

Album of the Year Category has Phyzix’s Captain Long John, White Elephant by Theo Thomson, Gwamba’s Jesus is My Boss, Flawless by Malinga Mafia and Barry One’s Maso Atseguka.

The awards will also honour a life-time achiever in the country’s entertainment industry

