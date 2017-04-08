As Zimbabwe top-flight football league celebrates its silver jubilee, one of that country’s leading dailies, has named Malawian battle-hardened mifielder Joseph Kamwendo as the best foreign player.

The Herald’s edition of yesterday named its best 11 players to have graced the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Kamwendo delights in the glory of being the only foreigner to have been decorated with the Soccer Star of the Year award in Zimbabwe in 2005 while at Caps United.

“Nicknamed Shakira, this creative midfielder arrived at Caps United as a teenager oozing with confidence, having been crowned Malawi’s best player the previous season and he made a big impression with his skills to woo even the neutrals and in 2005 he made history as the first foreigner to be crowned Soccer Star of the Year.

“He helped Caps to the league title, but it was clear his talent was destined for a bigger stage and he left to join Danish club FC Nordsjaelland before being wooed by South African giants Orlando Pirates, moving to Mozambique where he played at Liga Muculmana and was then signed by five-time African champions TP Mazembe,” reads part of the report written by the paper’s authoritative senior sports editor Robson Sharuko.

The former Flames captain said he felt humbled by the recognition.

“It means a lot to me and it is a blessing. I went there as a nobody, but God gave me a lion’s heart to conquer. It will live in my heart forever and I dedicate it to my country, blessed be God’s love,” he said.

Another Malawian midfielder Robert Ng’ambi who is currently plying his trade in the South African Absa Premiership with Platinum Stars, scooped the fifth position.

“That he played for a modest Harare outfit [Monomotapa] probably meant that very few people noticed how good this midfielder was, but those who know talented footballers would have seen he was brilliant.

He was soon lured by South African sides where he continues to shine with his Platinum Stars coach Calvin Johnson, saying he “is a unique case for Platinum Stars and there have been a lot of people after him for long time now.”

Zambian Webster Chikabala, who starred for Darryn T and Mangura, took the second position.

“He was as talented as he was controversial and was described in his country as “one of the brightest midfield talents of his generation, which included the likes of Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya. Such was his talent that he became the first Zambian to play in Portugal with Maritimo.”

Another Zambia Ian Bakala who also played for Caps, came third.

The others—all from Zambia— are Laughter Chilembe ( fourth), Dabwitso Nkhoma (sixth), Ferdinand Machindalo (seventh), Clive Mwale (eighth), Charles Chilufya (ninth), Kelvin Kaindu (10th) and Francis Kasanda (11th).

Some Malawians to have played in the league during the period were the late Frank Mtawali, Christopher John Banda, George Martin (Dynamos), Haji Tambala, Gift Makoloni, Gerald Phiri Jnr, Ishmael Thindwa, (Caps) and Chikondi Likwemba (FC Platinum).