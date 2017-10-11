



Malawi Defence Force (MDF) outfit Mafco has vowed to defy fixture pile-up fatigue and give Silver Strikers a painful afternoon today when the two sides meet in the Fisd Challenge Cup at Silver Stadium.

Mafco, whose chances of winning the TNM Super League title, have diminished as they trail leaders Be Forward Wanderers by 16 points, will aim to end the season on a successful note by winning the Fisd Cup.

The journey to that promised land though will start with a huge hurdle as Silver have been in uncompromising mood having already bagged the Airtel Top 8 trophy and are currently second in the Super League, having been unbeaten in 20 matches.

The soldiers coach Temwa Msuku acknowledged that the Bankers are favourites, but said his side is determined to shock them.

“They have experienced coaches and a squad full of good players. But we are not fazed by that,” he said. “We will give the best in order to win and progress to the next level.”

Msuku disclosed though that he will be forced to rotate his squad in order to give some of his players a rest ahead of their league clash with Red Lions this Saturday.

“We will rotate the players but that does not mean we will weaken the team. Every player in the team must play because the fixture is overloaded. I am hopeful though that the team I will select will win,” he said.

Silver will be without striker Mathews Sibale, who is serving a two-game ban after he was red-carded during a league match against Wanderers.

The Bankers team manager Francis Songo said the absence of their top striker, who is the leading Super League goal scorer with 12 goals, is a big blow but he is optimistic that they will cope.

“Mathews has been fantastic and we will miss him especially in a big match like the one against Mafco. But we have good strikers that can do the job,” he said.

Without Sibale, Binwell Katinji and Green Harawa are likely to command the bankers attacking lines.

In their last seven league games, between Mafco and Silver, each has won three games and one ended in draw.

In another Fisd Challenge Cup fixture this afternoon, Dwangwa United host Nyasa Big Bullets at Chitowe while Blue Eagles face Chitipa United at Nankhaka Stadium.

