



Malawi will host its first ever Karate Championship this Saturday at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe.

The championship, organised by the Embassy of Japan and Malawi Japan Karate Association (Majka), is aimed at helping the athletes prepare for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Practitioners with yellow, orange and green belts will compete in Heian Shodan and Heian Nidan katas.

Blue, purple and brown belts will compete in their katas, namely Heian Sandan and Heian Yondan while black belt will demonstrate Heian Godan, Tekki Shodan and Bassai Dai katas, according to Majka representative Bahebe Dogani.

Dogani, who owns Zanshin Dojo, said the tournament will help the karatekas improve their techniques and unite the various forms of karate practised in the country.

According to Japanese Ambassador Kae Yanagisawa, the first-ever championship, will provide athletes a platform to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“The purpose of the tournament is to promote the understanding of karate sport in the country as one of the important sports. Many Malawians are familiar with karate as an entertainment in movies but they are not aware about the value of the sport.

“Therefore, the tournament is an opportunity for Malawians to understand what karate sport is and how the sport benefits athletes to improve their physical strength, discipline and mental development,” Yanagisawa was quoted by Mana.

The post Malawi to hold first Karate Championship appeared first on The Nation Online.





