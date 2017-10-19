A mob of street kids severely assaulted a 16-year-old boy in Blantyre, leaving him with a burst bladder.

According to information reaching this publication, the street kids physically assaulted the teenager, Jones Stambuli Junior, on Friday after they found him walking in the city at around 5:30pm.

It is further reported that the kids took away everything from him including money, his phone and clothes.

The teenager cried for help but was never attended to until around 4am on Saturday when one Dr Masamba, a well known Cancer Specialist coming from his rounds at Blantyre Adventist Hospital, stopped for him and called his mother Mrs. Molly Stambuli who was in Lilongwe at that time.

Mrs Stambuli called her siblings present in Blantyre at the time who rushed to the scene and took the boy to Blantyre Adventist Hospital.

Malawi24 has learnt that Jones was badly beaten such that his bladder burst and he went through surgery on Sunday afternoon.

Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi said police are following up to arrest the perpetrators and a case of robbery has been opened In accordance with section 301 of the penal code.

“Blantyre Police is therefore appealing to all those who have information that can lead to the arrest of such perpetrators to come forward and inform us.

“Meanwhile, the victim is still receiving treatment at Blantyre Adventist Hospital and has been moved from the intensive care unit,” said Nkhwazi.

He then assured the public of continued security through provision of day and night patrols to ensure safety in the city of Blantyre and surrounding areas.

This is not the first time for a person to be attacked by these kids as another man was beaten in the same city some months ago for quarreling with one of the kids.