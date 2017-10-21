The Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining has warned people against encroachment in protected areas.

The ministry’s publicist Sangwani Phiri made the warning following challenges that the ministry is facing due to the malpractice.

In his remarks, Phiri expressed concern over the increase of the unwanted behaviour in areas such as North Senga-bay Hill in Salima district.

He said people in the district have been cultivating in some of the ministry’s protected areas.

He therefore warned people to avoid using their own powers as the ministry is not going to spare anyone found involved in the malpractice.

The ministry has asked the general public at large to work together with it in dealing with the unnecessary encroachment in the protected areas as a way of protecting natural resources in the country.