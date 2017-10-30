Kenya’s election commission will announce results from the repeat presidential election at 15:30 (1230 GMT) on Monday, its vice chairwoman Consolata Maina told a news briefing.

In an election boycotted by the opposition, President Uhuru Kenyatta won 98 percent of the vote with 266 out of 291 constituencies reporting, according to results displayed at the national tallying center.

Polling stations were unable to open in 25 constituencies due to protests by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga. The announcement will confirm a landslide win by President Uhuru Kenyatta after his chief rival Raila Odinga pulled out and called on followers to boycott the ballot, a move which was widely observed.

But low turnout is likely to tarnish the credibility of a vote that has deeply polarised the east African nation.

The announcement also confirmed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was dropping plans to re-run voting in four counties where opposition protesters managed to prevent hundreds of polling stations from opening, prompting violent clashes with police.