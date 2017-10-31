After a success story with Chapatali and winner, Malawi’s mic first lady Ritaa will mark a stylish entry into the festive season with a new release.

The songstress will on 4th November let out a studio outcome titled Unaponda Pati. She confirmed the news to Malawi24 on Monday.

“I am set to release my new single, Unaponda Pati, on 4th November so my fans should just be ready for the best,” she said.

She added that it will be a double release as the product will come out in both audio and visual.

“It will be a very special release since both audio and video for the song will come out on the same day,” she said.

The Chapatali hit maker has worked with a team of experts in the project, in an effort to give her fans the best. The prospective hit has been mastered by award winning producer, Tricky Beats.

The songstress is dropping songs in fulfilment of promises she made to her fans having released Winner early this year.