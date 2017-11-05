Relegation candidates Chitipa United are confident they will get three points when they meet struggling Blantyre United on Sunday.

Chitipa United will play Blantyre United today at Karonga stadium.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 reporter, team manager for Chitipa Marshall Mwenechanya said Chitipa will make sure to win the game.

“We know our friends also wants to escape the chop but we are ready to give our supporters another maximum three points as we gave them last week over Blue Eagles.

“We can’t allow to drop any point now especially at Karonga Stadium as we dedicate the ground as a no go area for the visiting teams,” said Mwenechanya.

Chitipa United have so far played two games at the newly opened Karonga stadium; a draw with Wanderers and a win over Blue Eagles last weekend.

The Chitipa based side is now on position 15, with 16 points and remaining with six games while Blantyre United are bottom of the log table with 14 points from 23 games.