



Business and economic journalists have been asked to simplify their reporting on economic developments taking place in the country.

The call was made in Mangochi Disctrict during a financial and economic literacy workshop organised by the Ministry of Information with support from the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM).

During the workshop, journalists were drilled in different aspects of the economy that included monetary policy formulation and implementation and understanding the nature of the economy.

Minister of Information, Nicholus Dausi, said journalists play a critical role in disseminating information.

He said the country is having a stable economy and the benefits can only trickle down to the rural masses if they are able to understand and interpret the changes.

“The ministry, together with the Reserve Bank of Malawi, is relying on you, journalists, to take well-interpreted messages to the communities so that they are able to follow the trends and make better decisions,” Dausi said.

He further said journalists should also be able to sensitise Malawians on the importance of saving culture.

RBM Director of Communications and Protocal, Mbane Ngwira, said it is important to have media practitioners that are well-informed on developments in the economy.

He said the bank will always be there to offer support and information to the media, when required.

“We have been working in partnership over the years and we will continue doing so in order to enhance information dissemination to Malawians,” Ngwira said.

Association of Business Journalists Policy Advisor, Thomas Chafunya, said such trainings help journalists to provide the public with relevant information.

He said business journalists have a big role to play in the economic growth of the country.

“We believe our journalists will now be in a better position to disseminate critical economic information in simplest form so that Malawians are able to understand the economic activities taking place in the country,” Chafunya said.





