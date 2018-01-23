The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has refuted social media reports alleging that Minister of Civic Education Minister Grace Chiumia ordered for the arrest of her security officer for answering call of nature.

The media was on Monday awashed with reports that one Constable Mjema who was on guard duties at the resident of Chiumia was arrested after he left the gate unmanned.

It is reported that his excuse was that he had been answering the call of nature at the time the minister arrived at her residence.

According to published reports, the development angered the Minister who reported the matter to the police headquarters after which the Malawi Police Service had him replaced at his place of duty and arrested.

Speaking in an interview with the press, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has refuted the social media allegation saying Constable Njema was drunk whilst on duty.

“Whatever is going around in social media is not true; the correct version is that this police officer was drunk the time the minister was arriving at her home, this according to our working ethics, is uncalled for,” said Kadadzera.

Meanwhile Constable Njema is scheduled to appear the internal disciplinary committee.