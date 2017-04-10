Former president Bingu wa Mutharika, who died in April 2012, is remembered as a legend who found the current ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said Arthur Peter Masamba on behalf of behalf of the Mutharika family at Ndata farm in Thyolo.

“Apart from being the founder of the DPP and Mulhako, the late Bingu had much passion about his family, community and the country as a whole. As someone who had passion about his family, late Bingu helped and brought together many children from his family relations. At a community level, the late president initiated a lot of developmental projects that has so far transformed Malawi,” Masamba told the gathring.

He added that late Bingu Wa Mutharika was a legendary and visionary person who was setting his plans in every five years and was striving to see them accomplished.

“In five years of his reign, the late Bingu managed to achieve a number of things such as food security and infrastructure development. He delivered what he promised that is why the works of his hands spoke for him. He transformed the country into a producing and exporting nation. These are some of the factors that are worthy celebrating his life for,” Masamba noted.

He said that there was need for every Malawian to be dreaming in colour by reflecting on the life of the late president who was always dreaming big for the country.He thanked everyone who turned up for the memorial and wished Bingu’s soul to rest in peace.

Archbishop of Blantyre Thomas Luke Msusa described Bingu as a visionary leader who wanted everyone developed.

He also hailed Bingu for promoting women and putting them in leadership positions.

DPP administrative secretary Francis Mphepo, speaking on behalf of the event’s organising committee, said Bingu turned around Malawi within eight years from 2004 to 2012.

President Peter Mutharika, young brother to Bingu, his second in command Saulos Chilima, First Deputy Speaker Esther MchekaChilenje, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and former Speaker Henry Chimunthu Banda were among dignitaries who attended Bingu’s fifth memorial anniversary.

Selected dignitaries visited the mausoleum to lay wreaths at Bingu’s tombstone.

