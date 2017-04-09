Paramount Chief Lundu, who recently turned the burial ceremony of Senior Chief Kabudula in Lilongwe into a political platform, has failed to secure his seat on the MBC Board after attending interviews in Lilongwe conducted yesterday by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC), Weekend Nation has learnt.

According to a source close to PAC, five members appeared before the committee and only Lundu flopped.

Lundu came in the limelight recently when during the burial of Senior Chief Kabudula he said the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will never rule Malawi again.

After thanking President Peter Mutharika for allowing him to attend the burial, and for the treatment that the fallen chief received, Lundu also declared that Mutharika would win 2019 elections.

According to the source, Reverend Billy Gama passed the interviews and is now the MBC Board chairperson, replacing Moffat Banda who is now at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Gama confirmed in an interview yesterday that he attended the interviews and is now board chair designate.

The other members who appeared before the committee and were successful include Senior Chief Chadza, Martha Payikane and Rev Patrick Makondetsa.

Ironically, Lundu had been a member of the same board for the past two years and was previously interviewed by the same board.

Chancellor College political scientist Mustafa Hussein said he was not surprised that Paramount Lundu had failed, saying most chiefs are not conversant with corporate governance issues.

“Even if he were a board member for two years, it is doubtful that he indeed passed the interviews the first time he attended,” said Hussein.

The interviews were conducted as stipulated by Section 112 of the Communications Act, which states that the President will appoint members of the board and that PAC will confirm their appointment.

President Peter Mutharika appointed the board on March 14.