Chip-in Masters, a grouping of Blantyre Sports Club golfers, on Friday gave Ndirande Township-based Chikondi Disability and Orphan Centre a timely Christmas treat of 70 festive hampers comprising groceries worth K300 000.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, one of the group’s members, Medson Kalambule, said they thought it wise to donate to the underprivileged in the spirit of the festive season.

“It is important that in times like these we should remember our underprivileged brothers and sisters to cheer their spirits. We know that the donation is not enough, but still the little that we have given will make a difference. What is important is the spirit towards such a cause,” said Kalambule.

He stated that this is not the first time they have assisted the organisation, as in 2009, the K500 000 prize they won for charity, was given to the centre.

“And the money was used to erect a gate for the centre,” said Kalambule

In his remarks, guest of honour Justice John Katsala, who is also a member of the group, appealed to companies, organisations and individuals of goodwill to assist towards the institution’s cause.

Chikondi Disability and Orphan Centre founder Josephine Mussa thanked the golfers’ grouping for its gesture.

“There are so many orphanages, but you have chosen to assist us and for that we are grateful,” she said.

Mussa said their challenges include food and learning materials.

“We would, therefore, like to appeal to other organisations and companies to emulate Chip in Masters’ gesture.

“On our own, we try to come up with income generating activities, but funding is our biggest challenge,” she said.

The orphanage and disability care was founded in 2000 and looks after 176 people who include orphans, the physically challenged and widows. n