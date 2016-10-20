Malawi’s agenda of bringing foreign investors into the economy is taking great shape with numerous deals being sealed at and after the just ended Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) in Lilongwe.
Of special interest is the coming on board of a big investor who happens to be Malawian despite operating from South Africa for years, Khato Civils Pvt Ltd.
Khato Civils (PTY) LTD is a South African based design and construction company involved in the development of large scale infrastructure targeting both the Private and Public sectors. Registered in 2010, Khato Civils has established itself as one of the leading black emerging construction companies within the South African market.
During the just ended Malawi Investment Forum (MIF), Khato Civils Pvt Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malawi Government on Lake Malawi Water Supply Project, a modern bus terminal and tollgates.
According to Taonga Botolo who is Media and Public Relations Manager at Khato Civils, the company will construct a water supply system from Senga bay to Lilongwe.
“This might look like an ambitious or tough project, but it is practically doable and once completed it will give Lilongwe residents an efficient and reliable water supply through the utility company Lilongwe Water Board which has been facing capacity setbacks in their line of duty,” he said adding that this is the first project of its kind here in Malawi.
The company will also construct a modern bus terminal in Lilongwe along the Likuni Road. The facility will include a five-star hotel and a shopping mall. This infrastructure will be the first of its kind in the country and will add value to the Capital City both economically and beauty.
Another of their project under MOUs signed with government, Khato Civils will mount tollgates on some busy roads in the country, a project that will boost revenue collection by road authorities in the country.
All the three projects are valued at $1 billion (approximately K780 billion).
Botolo was also quick to point out that Khato Civils has the capacity to execute all the projects owing to their track record in the whole Southern Africa.
“We have the technical capacity and expertise to embark on a project of this caliber and complete it in shortest time possible. For the record, as Khato this is not our first time to do such a project.Currently, we are also involved in almost a similar project in Giyani, Limpopo Province in South Africa. This project is designed as a long term water solution to Mopani District Municipality and it’s worth ZAR 11 billion project.”
He added, “As you can see our capacity to carry out such a phenomenal project in a robust economy that is South Africa means we will deliver desirably on the Lake Malawi Water Supply Project. Our technical and financial capacity does not in any way come under question.”
